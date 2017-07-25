Ocean Club now open at Abell Point Marina

Manager of the Abell Point Marina, Luke McCaul, in front of the new Ocean Club at the marina.

MEMBERSHIP to the new Ocean Club at the Abell Point Marina offers everything the travelling yachtie may need.

From a storage area, five star bathrooms and laundry to a meeting area and drink chiller, the new floating service seemed like a logical step to marina owner Paul Darrouzet after seeing what other world class marinas around the globe were doing.

Bathrooms inside the new Ocean Club at Abell Point Marina. Peter Carruthers

Manager at the marina Luke McCaul, said the idea was that when people went to sea and came back, all they wanted to do was have a good shower.

"It is a premium service,” Mr McCaul said.

The top floor of the new Ocean Club at Abell Point Marina. Peter Carruthers

The floating pontoon, which was previously moored at the outer reef and operated by Fantasea, had just had its builder's clean and was ready to be towed from Shute Harbour when Cyclone Debbie hit.

It suffered significant damage but has now been fixed and is ready for customers.

Upstairs the Ocean Club has a sunset deck equipped with an ice maker, coffee machine and table with umbrellas.

Inside the new Ocean Club at Abell Point Marina. Peter Carruthers

"People can come up here and meet on the deck for a sundowner. It's a really nice meeting spot and in the winter the outlook is unbelievable.”