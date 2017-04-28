Ocean Club salvaged, will open soon

The Ocean Club gets a tow from a tug boat into Abell Point Marina on Monday.

ORIGINALLY scheduled to open on April 1, Abell Point Marina's $1.6 million floating Ocean Club now has a revised opening date.

During Cyclone Debbie, the Ocean Club broke free from its dock at Shute Harbour after the chains snapped and it was pushed into the mangroves.

It was recovered this week however and is now back in Abell Point Marina and set to open on June 1.

Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet said the Ocean Club had been hit hard by Cyclone Debbie.

"It was pretty badly damaged. We did suffer extensive damage (at Abell Point Marina) during the cyclone,” he said.

"(But) it's back in the marina now (and) we're in the process of refitting and remediation works.

"It set us back about six weeks.”

Originally a bare pontoon on the outer reef, the Ocean Club is going to be an expansion of Abell Point's facilities with twelve ensuites, a club lounge, office and laundromat.

The Ocean Club being lowered into Shute Harbour in February. Jacob Wilson

Mr Darrouzet said they were also working around the clock to fully repair the marina flowing the cyclone.

"We lost 105 berths that sunk and so forth,” he said.

"We've got the demolition people pulling out the old berths and doing it now. We've got a full program happening for the next three months.

"Everything is being restored back to normal (and) at the very latest (it will be) August.

"We've been hard at it (and) we're not stopping.”

As far as the Ocean Club goes, Mr Darrouzet said they would have a "little” celebration and it wasn't only the new development on the horizon.

"Watch this space. We're looking to the future,” he said.

Abell Point Marina will also welcome the grand opening of new restaurant and bar Hemingway next month.