30°
News

Ocean Rafting takes home gold

Jacob Wilson | 25th Feb 2017 8:58 AM
The Ocean Rafting group celebrate gold at the Australian Tourism Awards Night in Darwin.
The Ocean Rafting group celebrate gold at the Australian Tourism Awards Night in Darwin. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN Bronze and Silver prize winners for the Major Tour and Transport operators category were announced at the Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin last night, the hearts of Ocean Rafting owners Jan and Peter Claxton sank.

This followed a euphoric sense of elation as their Whitsunday based company Ocean Rafting took the gold.

Co-owner Jan Claxton said they were so surprised to win the accolade they hadn't even planned a speech for the ceremony.

"I was honestly hoping we would get on podium but when they called bronze and silver our hearts sank," she said.

"I don't know if I heard them say Ocean Rafting but then I saw the image of the boats on the screen and thought it was us."

Ms Claxton said the achievement was a wonderful result for the Ocean Rafting Group, but more importantly, it was a credit to the Whitsunday region.

"It makes a huge difference, anyone from around the world will look at it and know what it means and its an absolute privilege to know we are the best tourism operators in Australia. It's a lot to live up to and keeps us on our toes," she said.

"It makes it so much easier to market our destination when you have an accolade like that."

There was more good news as Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort won silver for the Caravan and Holiday Parks category.

Pinnacle's Resort and Cruise Whitsundays were also nominated at the Australian Tourism Awards.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner congratulated the winners and said the high number of Whitsunday nominations spoke volumes about the region.

"The thing with winning a national tourism award, is they are so hard to win and admission standards are so high, he said.

"So to win a national tourism award is a challenge and to have four companies doing it says something about our industry.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  australian tourism awards big 4 whitsunday adventure resort cruise whitsundays darwin ocean rafting pinnacles resort and spa

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chance to BOOST spirit of goodwill

Chance to BOOST spirit of goodwill

A JUICE purchase is all that is needed to give the Airlie Beach community a boost.

Show and Tell coming to Airlie

SHOW AND TELL: Eric Bottle of the Airlie Beach Rotary Club.

The Show and Tell will be the first for the area

Ocean Rafting takes home gold

The Ocean Rafting group celebrate gold at the Australian Tourism Awards Night in Darwin.

Ocean Rafting won a massive honour at the Australian Tourism Awards.

Funding plan gets a tick

UNITED: The Reef Festival could benefit from Tourism Whitsundays' Event Support Program.

It's good news for events in the Whitsundays

Local Partners

Run for a cure

The March Charge begins soon to raise money to fight cancer.

Show and Tell coming to Airlie

SHOW AND TELL: Eric Bottle of the Airlie Beach Rotary Club.

The Show and Tell will be the first for the area

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Long-awaited Rufus arrives

SEND OFF: Rufus wraps up their Full Bloom tour in Airlie Beach on Sunday.

THE long wait is almost over.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Popular family holiday destination!

10/3 Banksia Court, Sunset Waters, Hamilton Island 4803 ...

Unit 2 1 589,000

This fully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse in the Sunset Waters complex is located on the hillside between the Marina and the Resort side of the Island. The...

One of the best sea views you will get for the price

135/4 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

With the market on the move, it's getting harder to find affordable and well located sea view units in Cannonvale for sale. However we have just listed this tidy...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $450,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $395,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

Want a secure investment?

EC14/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

With a net return of 6% plus for this apartment in the Cocos complex is better than any holiday let apartment on the island and it comes without the stress and...

Perfect entry into the Hamilton Island investment market!

EC13/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

This property in the Cocos complex is an investment opportunity that should not be ignored - possible 6% plus net return after all overheads are paid. One bedroom...

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!