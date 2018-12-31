October in review

Ken Madsen was on the scene when a shark jumped in a boat in the Proserpine River on October 5. A crocodile was also on the riverbank and Mr Madsen is pointing to where the crocodile was sunning itself behind the rocks in the water.

OCTOBER 4

A facelift is well and truly under way across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale as council works continue to rejuvenate the region.

Airlie Beach foreshore works have begun and are expected to be completed in March next year, weather permitting.

OCTOBER 4

The first photo of shark attack victim Justine Barwick has been released as she continues her recovery in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

According to her spokesperson and employer Douglass Doherty, Ms Barwick could get out of bed with the help of a physiotherapist, nine days after she was bitten in the upper inner thigh by a shark.

Shark attack victim Justine Barwick with her husband Craig in the RBWH. Picture: Supplied

OCTOBER 4

Cannonvale News closed its doors on Sunday after nearly 25 years servicing the Whitsunday community.

It's been a long and rewarding for Peter and Rita Fitz, but putting heart and soul into the business for so long, they're ready to put their feet up for a well-earned retirement.

FAREWELL Rita and Peter Fitz are looking forward to retirement after running the Cannonvale News Agency for 24 and a half years. Claudia Alp

OCTOBER 4

Rex and Myra Robinson's first date had an unexpected ending after they they were caught in stormy seas on a boat.

There were no no stormy seas for the couple on the weekend though as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party with family and friends.

Myra Robinson and Rex Robinson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October. Monique Preston

OCTOBER 5

Proserpine cane farmer Peter Faust said the Indian Government's decision to dump five million tonnes of subsidised sugar onto the global market was "a big kick in the belly” for local cane growers.

Mr Faust has been farming cane for 28 years on a family property which turns 100 next year. But he said big players such as India and Brazil were having having a much bigger impact on the world market in recent years.

OCTOBER 5

Firefighters managed to save eight houses and a caravan park after a fire became out of control on Wednesday at Preston.

About 161ha of mainly bushland was burnt in the fire at Preston, with about 20 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters from Proserpine, Conway and Riordanvale joined about 10 local farmers with tractors and water tanks to fight the fire and conduct back-burns to stop it.

Proserpine responding units officer in charge Brian Little said firefighters had to back-burn around eight houses and a caravan park in the Conway Rd, orchid Creek Rd and Evans Rd area, saving all houses sheds and water tanks.

Proserpine QFES firefighter Brian Little keeps an eye on a back-burn around a home in Preston. Monique Preston

OCTOBER 11

Fire crews got more than they bargained for when they allegedly discovered that flames weren't the only thing rising high on a Strathdickie property last Friday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were fighting a grass fire which broke out about 11am.

The fire had escaped containment lines onto the neighbouring property, and on entering, firefighters allegedly stumbled across a cannabis crop which had escaped the blaze.

OCTOBER 11

An almost 20kg scrub python, measuring nearly five metres, was removed from Trader Court in Cannonvale on Saturday.

OCTOBER 11

Queensland is predicted to have a below average cyclone season this year, according to a new outlook for the season.

The predictions are according to the Bureau of Meteorology 2018-19 Tropical Cyclone Outlook which was released this week.

OCTOBER 11

Airlie Beach is set to have a record number of cruise ships dock in the town this cruise season.

A total of 58 cruise ships are expected to dock in Airlie Beach in the 2018-19 financial year.

OCTOBER 11

Cannonvale's Jake Brown is no stranger to success.

But the 20-year-old boxer ticked off a major ambition when he secured the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League 71kg title in Rockhampton.

OCTOBER 12

A family fishing trip became survival of the fittest for a Queensland family when a bull shark jumped out of the Proserpine River into their tinny last Friday.

But in an unthinkable turn of events, it seems the bull shark wasn't the only predator out that day.

In a twist to the tale, Proserpine local Ken Madsen who towed the boat back to shore said the youngsters who were in the boat didn't want to it in the end because they were faced with a shark on one side and a 2m long crocodile on the opposite bank.

Proserpine's Ken Madsen was on the scene when a shark jumped into a boat on the Proserpine River on Friday, September 5. A crocodile was also on the riverbank at the time. Monique Preston

OCTOBER 12

Two Proserpine police officers have been honoured for their bravery during Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March 2017.

Sergeant Mark Flynn and Constable Gary Lee were both awarded a Queensland Police Bravery medal during an awards ceremony held in Mackay for rescuing a seriously injured man during the cyclone.

OCTOBER 12

A council concept plan to beautify Bowen's entrances has been drawn up with project experts optimistic construction could begin by the end of the year.

Tenders closed recently for firms looking to carry out the large scale landscaping project which will include the installation of new signage and trees at Bowen's southern and northern ends.

OCTOBER 15

Bowen residents have been urged to take action following a gastroenteritis outbreak in the community.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service Facebook page published a post in which Dr Michael Reinke said the hospital's emergency department had seen an increase in people with vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pains over the past five days.

OCTOBER 17

The hopes of local punters rested on the capable back of hometown horse Lokum.

And he didn't disappoint, claiming a dominant win in the $10,000 Industry Fire Services Bowen Cup on Saturday.

A record crowd of almost 4000 people braved the rain to converge on Ben Bolt Park for race meet.

Hometown hero Lokum powers to victory in the $10,000 Industry Fire Services Bowen Cup. CLAUDIA ALP

OCTOBER 18

A passenger who saw an aircraft, involved in a near miss with his plane to Proserpine, out the window last Thursday has spoken out.

Collinsville teenager Jessi Horvat, 15, was in a window seat on the right-hand side of a Virgin Boeing 737 when it lost required separation with a Qantas Boeing 737 over the Ipswich suburb of Amberley, 66km from Proserpine Airport.

He said he looked out of the window just in time for a break in the clouds only to see another plane - the Qantas 737 - pass by a bit too close for comfort

"I think it was about 50-100m away,” he said.

OCTOBER 18

A schoolgirl, mauled by a shark in the Whitsunday islands last month, has had her left leg amputated.

Hannah Papps, 12, is recuperating in Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a stable condition after undergoing several surgeries since the September 20 attack in Cid Harbour off Whitsunday Island.

Paralympian Ellie Cole with shark attack victim Hannah Papps.

OCTOBER 19

Eighteen months on from Cyclone Debbie, and locals are still battling with insurance companies.

More than 50 people gathered at Proserpine Community Centre on Wednesday night at a forum organised by David Keane on behalf of Nine Network program A Current Affair.

Mr Keane's business,Solve My Claim, has solved $50 million worth of claims in this region.

He still has more than 100 to go, and all are a result of Debbie.

A Current Affair senior journalist Chris Allen, who travelled to Proserpine for the forum, was stunned by the tales he heard.

"We didn't know that there was still an issue with insurance in this part of the country until the Royal Commission happened and the amount of unresolved claims is appalling,” he said.

OCTOBER 19

Up a long gravel driveway, with sugar cane towering on either side, you can just glimpse a light blue house.

A skip bin the size of a small swimming pool and half filled with leftover building materials sits on the newly laid green lawn.

It's the only give away of the events that have unfolded in the past 18 months.

Genevieve Dray, and her siblings, Betty Busuttin, a Sister of Mercy nun her whole life and Bill Busuttin, a semi-retired priest, survived the ferocity of Cyclone Debbie last March.

They sat together in the farmhouse, that was between 100 and 150 years old, while the mega storm raged outside, wreaking havoc on the region.

Cyclone Debbie didn't care for the sentiment of the home, as it tore the roof off the house, leaving it open to the heavens as rain poured in.

The new house, whose construction ran four months over time, is one-storey, light, bright and "will be a lot easier to clean.”

FINISHED: Genevieve Dray, Father Bill Busuttin and Sister Betty Busuttin at the new house on Crystalbrook Rd Georgia Simpson

OCTOBER 25

A record total of 374 people enjoyed a picture perfect night under the stars at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

The region's best tourism performers of the past 12 months were recognised for their contribution in the black-tie event staged at Discovery Parks Airlie Beach.

Prizes were up for grabs across 25 categories, ranging from attractions, events, tour and transport, accommodation, restaurants, culture, ecotourism and marketing.

OCTOBER 25

The former Nomads Caravan Park reception building and service station in the main street of Airlie Beach burnt down in an alleged act of arson.

Fire destroyed the former Nomads Caravan Park reception building and service station in Airlie Beach. Monique Preston

OCTOBER 25

A locked steel gate has been placed across a state road reserve preventing vehicle access to the beach at Funnel Bay.

On Monday, more than 30 residents met at the gate to stage a peaceful protest for the gate's removal.

OCTOBER 25

Not even Hurricane Michael could stop Whitsunday lifter Leanne Knox from breaking world records at the 2018 World Powerlifting Championships in Virginia, United States.

Knox was one of five women selected to represent Australia in the world titles between October 11-14 after claiming a national title at the Powerlifting Australia Masters Championships in August.

She claimed first in the Masters 72kg, 45-49-year category on the world stage last Saturday, creating world records in the barbell back squat (150kg), deadlift (165kg) and total (380kg).

Knox was also part of the winning Australian trio which claimed victories in the open 75kg category, placing third behind Kellie Clarke (first), and Jesse Akister (second).

OCTOBER 26

Member for Dawson George Christensen has said he would "leave no stone unturned” in a bid to secure federal funding for a new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre has been closed since April this year due to ongoing repair issues from Tropical Cyclone Debbie last March.

OCTOBER 26

The 2018 sugar crush season has finished in Proserpine.

The Proserpine Mill is the first of Wilmar's eight factories to complete this year's crush.

The total throughput for the season was 1.56 million tonnes of cane (1,1560,820 to be precise), following a final week crush of 69,089 tonnes.

The season figure is down on the estimate of 1.76 million, but up on the 1.434 million crushed last year following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The season's CS of 14.95 units was one of the best in 20 years.