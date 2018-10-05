Menu
ZERO TOLERANCE TOWARDS SEXUAL VIOLENCE: Proserpine's Metropole Hotel manager Chris Naumann is proud to be wearing his teal ribbon this October.
News

October is teal ribbon month

Georgia Simpson
by
5th Oct 2018 11:20 AM

TEAL is the colour and October is the month for shining a light on sexual violence, to let victims know they have support.

Hotel Metropole Proserpine manager Chris Naumann is proud to get behind the Australia-wide action with Whitsunday Counselling and Support to end sexual violence.

The venue has zero tolerance towards sexual violence and will be distributing coasters with the message "No means no, stop sexual violence” throughout the venue.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, one in four women and one in 20 men have been affected by sexual violence.

The trauma can have devastating psychological, emotional and physical effects on a survivor, often impacting them for the rest of their lives.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support specialist counsellor Mandy Coles believes the power of community collaboration plays an important role in eradicating sexual violence.

"Taking responsibility is less daunting when people feel they have the knowledge about what to do, as well as whole community and peer support,” she said.

Mr Naumann was clear on his stance on the issue.

"We as the public need to start seriously addressing it and it needs to stop,” he said.

