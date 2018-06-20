Off-beach racers duel on tricky waters of Pioneer Bay

Alan Sneddon and Eden Humphrey in the Tasar during off-beach racing on Sunday.

Alan Sneddon and Eden Humphrey in the Tasar during off-beach racing on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

ANOTHER light breeze on Sunday morning had the fleet of Learn to Sail dinghies at Whitsunday Sailing Club out on the water.

With low tide and little breeze, it was a quiet morning as the participants got out on the water for a fun session with Ned Sleight on a Laser.

The afternoon had a bit more breeze, suiting the mixed fleet of boats, including the foiling moths of Dale Mitchell and Aaron Linton.

In the racing, three wins from three starts for Joshua King had him stretch his lead in the junior fleet, while Alan Sneddon and Eden Humphrey made it three out of three in the open division, with Luke and Jenny Mairs close on their heels.

In the Sailboards, it was a win each to Ned Sleight and Hamish Swain.

Next week will be the last event for a few weeks during school holidays, although Whitsunday Sailing Club will be conducting some school holiday coaching sessions for both the Learn to Sail and racing fleets.