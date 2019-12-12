Off-camera incident sees reality star booted

Survivor contestant Dan Spilo has been kicked out of the competition.

A contestant on Survivor: Island of the Idols, has been removed from the competition as a result of an undisclosed "off-camera incident" allegedly involving a member of production staff.

The contestant, Dan Spilo, was the same man involved in the #MeToo scandal from earlier in the season that aired in the US.

Spilo was accused of inappropriately touching female contestants last month, and has now been forced out of the competition following an undisclosed incident.

At the end of the latest episode, host Jeff Probst shared that Spilo had been ejected from the competition, but did not elaborate on the reason.

As the episode ended, an on-screen announcement read: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

People have reported that Spilo will not comment on the incident, and the network which airs the popular reality show, CBS, declined to comment.

While the nature of the incident was not explained, it came weeks after 49-year-old Spilo, a Hollywood agent, was accused of inappropriately touching a female contestant.

The controversial episode attracted an avalanche of backlash from viewers, who criticised how the accusations were dealt with.

Contestant Kellee Kim, the woman who first came forward with concerns that Spilo had violated her personal space, was then voted out of the game.

Contestant Kellee Kim was voted off the show after her complaint. Picture: Supplied.

Several other women who had supported her claims, agreeing he exhibited a "pattern" of inappropriate touching that continued even after he was asked to stop, later retracted their statements.

The episode ended with Spilo apologising, saying, "I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed - thank God - to blossom and become powerful and strong," he said.

"My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I've ever done, I'm horrified about that and I'm terribly sorry."

Survivor contestant Dan Spilo has been kicked out of the competition weeks after contestants first made complaints about him. Picture: Supplied.

While the latest incident happened off-camera, People has quoted sources close to the show confirming the incident involved a production crew member.

According to the unnamed source, it happened after an immunity challenge as Spilo was getting into a boat to be transported back to camp.

Host Jeff Probst spoke in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published after the episode, in which he declined to give further details.

"The question is a fair and reasonable one," Probst responded. "I've endeavoured to be as forthcoming as possible with you regarding everything that has happened this season. In this situation, out of respect for privacy and confidentiality, I can't say anymore."