Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star
A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.
He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.
He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.
