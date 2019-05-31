Off-leash pals now reined in at Cannonvale

ON-LEASH: Dogs can no longer runn off-leash at the Cannonvale Foreshore.

WHITSUNDAY dog owners must now have their dog on a leash along the Cannonvale Foreshore or risk a $261 fine.

The change in local law comes after Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson moved a motion, at a May 21 council meeting, supported by Mayor Andrew Willcox and fellow councillors.

Cr Petterson told the Whitsunday Times, it was a matter of public safety, which prompted him to put forward the motion.

"We've all seen reports in the media about what happens when a child and a dog come in contact. It's not a friendly environment, and we know that children come off second best,” he said.

"I'm not willing to wait for that to happen.”

Cr Petterson said people could still take their dogs for runs along the beach, as long as they were on a lead.

He said the council had received numerous complaints over time, and in just a month, local law officers had recorded 60 per cent of dogs were off leash, where they shouldn't be.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford supported her colleague, adding there was a "little slice of beach heaven” off the board walk near the VMR where dogs could run off-leash.

Off-Leash places in the Whitsundays:

*The small beach just off turtle board walk near the VMR, Cannonvale

*Queens Beach, Bowen

*Doughty Creek Mouth, Bowen

*Kings Beach, Bowen

*Denison Park, Bowen

*Bicentennial Park, Cannonvale

*Whitsunday Sportspark, adjacent to the Australian Rules goal posts, Jubilee Pocket

*Keith Jones Estate Park, Renwick Road Park, Proserpine

*Wildlife Park (enclosure), Jubilee Pocket