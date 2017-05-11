Offering a free helping hand

RESORT landscape master planners, the Landmark Group, have been involved in projects in the Whitsundays for decades and now they're back to offer a hand.

The Landmark Group director Don Monger said he wanted to help with cyclone related landscape damage, free of charge.

"I worked with Keith Williams for many years on Hamilton Island on the design and construction of the main pool, condo swimming pool and surrounds,” he said.

"We specialise in resort projects. Everything outside the resort platform. It could be earthworks, civil works soft landscaping hard, paving, walling water features, swimming and beach pools, anything, we can upgrade the landscape to where it is.

"I would like to volunteer Landmark services at no charge. I'm offering my time and experience at no cost.”

Mr Monger said they could help with anything from landscape architecture design to construction and swimming pools.

"I want to help because I've made a lot of money out of the Whitsundays and I love the work and I'd like to help (in the post cyclone recovery),” he said.

"I'd be happy to give back.”

Arriving in the next week, Mr Monger said he would survey the damage and would like anyone needing resort landscaping work to contact him.

Those interested in taking him up on his offer can visit resortlandscapedesign.com.