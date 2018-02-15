Menu
Login
News

Officer assaulted in SNP

Police have been assaulted in the Airlie Beach SNP.
Police have been assaulted in the Airlie Beach SNP. Trevor Veale

A WHITSUNDAY police officer was kicked in the groin in the Airlie Safe Night Precinct on February 8.

A 34-year-old man from NSW was restrained by security personnel at 2.20am after attempting to start several fights.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who kicked out at police as he was being placed in a police vehicle.

The man was charged with assaulting police and issued with an extended police ban from the Airlie Safe Night Precinct. He will appear in Prosperine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Topics:  court law proserpine magistrate's court

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stolen car driven to police

Stolen car driven to police

Woman caught behind the wheel three days after release from prison.

Magistrate rebukes 4 in thongs

'DISRESPECTFUL': Four defendants received a dressing down from the magistrate after turning up to court in thongs this week.

Not dressed to impress.

Cafe 22 rises from the ashes

NEW BEGINNING: Taweasita Akers and Ben Akers out the front of their new cafe in Dickies Arcade, Proserpine.

Proserpine's number one cafe has a new home.

Keeping faith resort will be restored to former glory

The road to the Laguna Quays marina and boat ramp has been closed to the public since Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsundays in March 2017.

Keeping faith resort will be restored to former glory.

Local Partners