Officer assaulted in SNP

Police have been assaulted in the Airlie Beach SNP. Trevor Veale

A WHITSUNDAY police officer was kicked in the groin in the Airlie Safe Night Precinct on February 8.

A 34-year-old man from NSW was restrained by security personnel at 2.20am after attempting to start several fights.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who kicked out at police as he was being placed in a police vehicle.

The man was charged with assaulting police and issued with an extended police ban from the Airlie Safe Night Precinct. He will appear in Prosperine Magistrates Court at a later date.