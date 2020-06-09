Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Borallon Prison, where an officer has been injured in a riot in a secure unit.
Borallon Prison, where an officer has been injured in a riot in a secure unit.
Crime

Officer hurt, gas used as inmates riot at Qld jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jun 2020 7:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRISONERS have damaged part of a jail and injured an officer after an incident described as a riot at Borallon prison, near Ipswich.

Officers were forced to use gas on the prisoners after they ignored directions from staff and damaged property in one of the secure units this afternoon.

The Courier-Mail has been told the prisoners damaged an officer's station, smashing the glass. Staff said Borallon stations had glass only to protect the area and not glass and bars as other jails did.

An officer's station is where staff sit to monitor and supervise prisoners from inside jail units.

The prisoners have been taken to the detention unit for punishment.

"The cause of the unrest is unclear at this time," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"One officer received a shoulder injury relocating a prisoner during the decontamination process and has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

"Responding officers have been commended by management for their professionalism in responding to the incident.

"Management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues."

The Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit has been notified.

Originally published as Officer hurt, gas used as inmates riot at Qld jail

borallon prison corrections officer editors picks gas gas grenade injured oficer jail prison riot

Just In

    MAFS star: 'They broke me'

    MAFS star: 'They broke me'
    • 9th Jun 2020 8:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Federal funds allow Cannonvale reservoir work to flow

        premium_icon Federal funds allow Cannonvale reservoir work to flow

        News The construction of the reservoir will now be able to be moved forwards after the council was given millions in funding

        Continuing the legacy: Future of Bowen Mural Society at risk

        premium_icon Continuing the legacy: Future of Bowen Mural Society at risk

        News Bowen Mural Society is on the hunt for a new generation of volunteers to continue...

        Mining town busts: Police seize drugs, weapons and $90,000

        premium_icon Mining town busts: Police seize drugs, weapons and $90,000

        Crime Police bust major clandestine drug lab and break up syndicate

        Premier reveals time frame on decision to ease restrictions

        premium_icon Premier reveals time frame on decision to ease restrictions

        Politics Call for the government to pull the pin on final COVID restrictions.