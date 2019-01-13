Officer injured in foot chase

GUILTY: A man who ran from police was fined in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

A POLICE officer suffered a shoulder injury after falling while chasing a man at Airlie Beach after intervening in a suspected drug deal.

Clayton McBride, 22, from Petersham in New South Wales, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police saw three people including McBride enter the change room at the Airlie Beach Lagoon at 11.30pm on November 21.

Mr Beamish said police saw a co-offender handing over money in the change room.

The court heard when police tried to stop the three people involved, McBride ran off.

While chasing him, one of the police officers fell and injured their shoulder, Mr Beamish said. The court was also told police saw McBride throw a plastic bag into the creek.

McBride's solicitor Eilidh McCallum said her client regretted that he ran from police and that a police officer was injured. "He understands he is the only one to blame,” she said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined McBride $600, but ordered that no conviction be recorded against him by the court.