Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

More Stories

Show More
correctional facility crime prison prison officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        SCOUT’S HONOUR: Prossie to welcome back local chapter

        premium_icon SCOUT’S HONOUR: Prossie to welcome back local chapter

        Community It’s an open day 10 years in the making, and it signals big things for the group.

        Paramedics rush to reported snake bite

        premium_icon Paramedics rush to reported snake bite

        News Emergency services are currently unsure of the extent of the bite

        Angry thug bashes expectant mum with a wooden plank

        premium_icon Angry thug bashes expectant mum with a wooden plank

        Crime The court heard the man has an ‘obvious temper problem’.