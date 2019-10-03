Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officers stood down amid stalking, harassment claims

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Oct 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO North Queensland police officers have been stood down after they were accused of workplace harassment and stalking.

A 52-year-old constable from the Northern Region was stood down this morning.

The officer is subject of an investigation into allegations of workplace harassment. These allegations have not been substantiated.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old male senior constable was also stood down.

The officer is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 21 charged with one count of stalking.

The officer is also a named respondent in a Temporary Protection Order issued under the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct. This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated," Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

More Stories

editors picks north queensland police stood down queensland police force stalking workplace harassment

Top Stories

    'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    premium_icon 'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    Rural Fourth-generation farmer says embracing change helps improve productivity and protect land for the future.

    Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    premium_icon Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    News 'Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.'

    Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    premium_icon Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    Health Help has arrived for the families and friends of people trapped in a cycle of...