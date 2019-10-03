Officers stood down amid stalking, harassment claims

TWO North Queensland police officers have been stood down after they were accused of workplace harassment and stalking.

A 52-year-old constable from the Northern Region was stood down this morning.

The officer is subject of an investigation into allegations of workplace harassment. These allegations have not been substantiated.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old male senior constable was also stood down.

The officer is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 21 charged with one count of stalking.

The officer is also a named respondent in a Temporary Protection Order issued under the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct. This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated," Queensland Police Service said in a statement.