Ogilvie crosses first for second time in as many weeks

Rain didn't stop the enthusiasm at parkrun this morning.

RAIN falling gently this morning may have been the reason some thinking of taking part in the Airlie Beach parkrun instead decided to hit the "snooze” button.

Though the turnout was slightly down a total of 59 participants got out of bed and laced up their runners.

For the second time in as many weeks Mark Ogilvie powered through and was able to get across the line ahead of the pack in 19.48.

A good 10 seconds off last week's time and 30 seconds off his personal best but good enough to hold off a strong challenge from Roger W who ran a 20.03.

Justin Knight-Gray, well off his PB, ran 22.17 which was good enough for third position.

Visiting athlete form Bowen, 13-year-old Shantelle Short, was the first female to finish in 25.10.

Usually a cross county athlete, Short represented North Queensland last year in the 3km event and this year has her sights set on the Queensland state team.

Airlie Beach parkrun veteran Ruth Roberts was the second female finisher and Christine Conrad crossed the line in third position.

First time participants Casey Norder, Neil Brown, Wade Campbell and Matheus Hillmann were all welcomed to the global parkrun family.

A big shout-out this week to the volunteers who help make the event a reality.

Bob Barford, Peter Carruthers, Margaret Coote, Robyn Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Jennifer Heatley, Justin Knight-Gray, Rodney Tulk and Sebastian Vinci all take a bow.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos visit the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page.