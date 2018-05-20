Menu
Runners get moving at an earlier Airlie Beach parkrun this year.
News

Ogilvie returns to head of Airlie Beach parkrun field

Peter Carruthers
by
20th May 2018 4:50 PM

A REDUCED field of 64 athletes laced up their runners to pound the pavement of the Airlie Beach parkrun track on Saturday.

Mark Ogilvie returned to the head of the field after being relegated to third last week.

Bouncing back from illness Ogilvie said he went out at a leisurely pace but picked it up during the second lap to finish 30 seconds shy of his personal best in 19.47.

Guy Thrupp crossed the line in second place and Derek Holroyd rounded out the top three finishers in 21.17.

The first woman home in a new PB was Annette Munckton, followed by Alison Scoles who had a great battle with third placed female finisher Joanna Addy.

Welcomed to the parkrun family as first time runners this week were Bradley Williamson and Niall and Ruth Tomas.

This weeks volunteers who help make the event possible on Saturday were: Vanessa Corbett, Robyn and Gary Corrigan, Mick and Megan Drennan, Corrine Hendrikse, Marina and John McMullen and Sebastian Vinci.

Airlie Beach parkrun is a free, timed 5k run, beginning at the Abell Point Marina at 7am each Saturday.

Head to the parkrun website, register and print a barcode to take part next week.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos head to the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page.

Whitsunday Times

