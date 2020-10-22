OH SNAP: Croc taken from Peter Faust Dam to private property

A crocodile was taken from Peter Faust Dam last week. Photo Lachie Millard

AN INVESTIGATION is under way after a 1.7m crocodile was removed from Peter Faust Dam and taken to a property.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service’s Lindsay Delzoppo said officers were investigating “what appears to be the removal of a crocodile” from Peter Faust Dam last Saturday night.

The northern wildlife operations director said QPWS officers received a phone call on Sunday morning reporting someone had a crocodile on their property.

The 1.7m crocodile was retrieved and has since been placed in a zoo.

Mr Delzoppo said interfering with wildlife could spell danger for residents.

“Our main concern with this is that we don’t want people taking matters into their own hands when they see an estuarine crocodile,’ he said

“If people do try to interfere with crocodiles, like appears to have happened now, they place themselves in grave danger of being attacked (or) harmed.

“An animal of that size, of 1.7 metres, could do great damage to someone’s arm or leg if they put it in the wrong place.”

The removal of the crocodile is also an offence under the Nature Conservation Act and Mr Delzoppo said officers were investigating the removal from Peter Faust Dam.

Mr Delzoppo urged residents to contact Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to report any wildlife incidents on 1300 130 372.