A crocodile was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.
Pets & Animals

Beach closed after another croc sighting

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th May 2020 9:59 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
A CROCODILE was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has confirmed there was a croc sighting at Spinnaker Park earlier this morning.

As a result Spinnaker Park Beach has been closed until further notice.

"Crocodiles have in the past, and as recent as today, been seen in our local waters," GPC said via a Facebook post.

"These amazing creatures are protected under Queensland and Australian law and play a valuable role in the health of many aquatic environments."

It is not unusual to see crocodiles in Gladstone waters as 'Croc country' begins at the Boyne River near Gladstone.

The Department of Environment and Science urges anyone to contact them if they spot a crocodile.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch by calling 1300 130 372 and remember to be Crocwise.

