Oil spill on the Bruce Highway
Oil spill on the Bruce Highway Cathy Adams
Oil spill on major road

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Apr 2019 6:54 AM

AN OIL spill is impacting morning traffic on the Bruce Highway.

The highway at The Leap and between Bakers Creek and Mackay have been impacted.

It is understood the highway is closed at certain times while crews clean up the oil.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

bruce highway closed highway closed oil spill police
