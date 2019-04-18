Oil spill on major road
AN OIL spill is impacting morning traffic on the Bruce Highway.
The highway at The Leap and between Bakers Creek and Mackay have been impacted.
It is understood the highway is closed at certain times while crews clean up the oil.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Traffic hazard Bruce Highway at Mackay. Motorised are urged to take care due to a long oil spill on the south bound lanes of the highway between Mackay and Bakers Creek. Also on the Bruce Highway at The Leap north of Mackay. #qldtraffic— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 17, 2019