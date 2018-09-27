OJ’s grim prison warning for Cosby

OJ SIMPSON has warned Bill Cosby to watch his back in prison because "rapists are frowned upon".

Simpson, 71, said Cosby would probably need to be put into protective custody.

"I'm sure there will be guys protecting him but they're gonna have to put him in protective custody … because it takes one nut, ya know?," he told the Daily Mail.

Simpson spent nine years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery.

"The problem is the nature of the crime," he said.

Yesterday, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Since then about 60 women have spoken out to say Cosby had committed offences against them.

"With his health and his age, there's not a warden in the country who wants the responsibility of looking after Bill Cosby," Simpson said.

He felt Cosby should be allowed to do his time under house arrest but "you gotta honour the jury's verdict, whatever what is."

WHAT LIFE WILL BE LIKE IN PRISON

The man once known as 'America's Dad' is expected to serve his time in SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

CNN says his inmate number is NN7687.

People walk on a tour of the West section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix. Picture: AP

The facility is brand new and maximum security.

As he plans to appeal his sentence, the judge ordered Cosby be sent to jail immediately.

CNN reports he was given a few basics including his uniform, toiletries, towels and boots, citing the Department of Corrections.

His first meal was baked meatballs and rice, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Inmate dining facilities in the West section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix. Picture: AP

A cell in the West section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix. Picture: AP

Inmates participate in a 6am roll call where they must stand and be counted.

Cosby will be allowed phone calls and visitation rights as well as the opportunity to exercise. "We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr Cosby's safety and general welfare in our institution," Corrections Secretary John Wetzel told CNN.

"The long-term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration."