Oktoberfest set to go off at Denman Cellar Beer Cafe

PROST! Ben and Charlie Hayman, Alanna Bygrave and Andy Stokes at a previous Oktoberfest at Denman Cellars. Matthew Newton

AIRLIE Beach will be buzzing with Bavarian outfits and a European flavour as Oktoberfest comes to Denman Cellars Beer Cafe for the third time in October.

Oktoberfest has been an annual folk festival since the year 1810 when the first event was held in honour of the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig's marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

Since then, the German festival has become a worldwide phenomenon as one of the largest annual festivals in the world, celebrating Bavarian culture and flowing pints of beer, not to mention the classic lederhosen.

Denman Cellars Beer Cafe, in Airlie Beach overlooking Port of Airlie, will be hosting Oktoberfest with the best of German beer on tap including German kegs and specialty beers brought in for the occasion.

Traditional German fare will be added to the menu and games including "toss the sausage”, prizes and a best-dressed competition will top it off.

Local artists will be entertaining guests with Bavarian music playing in between.

Denman's owner Dan Mcleod said even the Beer Cafe staff would be dressing up to add to the real, traditional German festival atmosphere.

"It's traditional Oktoberfest and it's waterfront and that's just different to what everyone does in town,” Mr Mcleod said.

However, unlike the German folk festival, Oktoberfest in Airlie Beach will be running across a weekend rather than as a 16-18 day event.

Bookings for Oktoberfest are not essential but are recommended.

The event is family friendly however adult supervision is required for under-18s.

Contact Denman's on 49906701 to make a booking or for more information.

OKTOBERFEST:

- WHAT: Oktoberfest German beer folk festival

- WHEN: October 5-7, from noon Friday

- WHERE: Denman Cellars Beer Cafe, Port Drive, Airlie Beach

- WHO: Family friendly

- COST: Free entry, food and drinks at own cost