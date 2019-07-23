OLD-FASHIONED FUN: Port of Mackay to mark 80 years

HISTORIC: Community members urged to share their memorabilia to help mark the Port of Mackay's 80th anniversary.

MACKAY will step back in time to an era before mobile phones, the internet and colour television to celebrate one of the city's most important historical events.

On Sunday August 25, Old Mulherin Park will come alive with old-fashioned fun for the whole family to celebrate the Port of Mackay's 80th anniversary from 10am to 3pm.

The community event will recreate the initial opening of the port in 1939 with live entertainment and maritime-themed, free activities.

In the lead up to one of the most important events on Mackay's calender this year, community members are being urged to share their memorabilia to help celebrate the occasion.

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation chief executive Nicolas Fertin said some of the hidden community treasures would be showcased as part of a commemorative exhibition at the Maritime Carnival in Old Mulherin Park.

"We've engaged Dr Melanie Piddocke, Museum Development Officer for Central Queensland (Queensland Museum) to develop and curate the exhibition,” Mr Fertin said.

"Many people from the Mackay community have contributed to and enjoyed the life of the harbour since it was first opened in 1939.

"If you have items, particularly photos or documents, relating to the history and use of the port, we would love to hear from you and be able to share these with the Mackay community.”

The celebration will also feature performances by The Doo Wop Dolls and free face-painting, children's rides, sack races, fairy floss and popcorn.

The community is also invited to learn more about the Port of Mackay's history by booking a free guided bus tour.

Items may be donated to the corporate collection of NQBP or scanned and returned to you to be reproduced in the exhibition with your permission.

The Museum Development Officer will be at the Old Town Hall, 63 Sydney Street, to view and scan items on Wednesday July 24, between 8am and 4pm.

If you have any questions about items of interest, contact Dr Melanie Piddocke, Museum Development Officer, melanie.piddocke@qm.qld.gov.au or 4960 1635.