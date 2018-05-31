Old favourite to join fleet in Airlie Beach Race Week

OCEAN RACER: Bumblebee 4, now entered in the Cruising division of the 30th anniversary Airlie Beach Race Week.

OCEAN RACER: Bumblebee 4, now entered in the Cruising division of the 30th anniversary Airlie Beach Race Week. shirley wodson

BUMBLEBEE 4, now entered in the Cruising division of the 30th anniversary Airlie Beach Race Week, is a famous yacht of yesteryear, affectionately known in the Whitsundays as Maxi Rags.

With her original owner John Kahlbetzer she enjoyed international success and sailed to line honours in the 1979 Sydney Hobart.

Syd Fischer bought and renamed the German Frers designed maxi Ragamuffin, and raced her to 1988 and 1990 Sydney Hobart line honours.

The yacht then spent many years in the Whitsundays as a day charter boat.

Last year, the yacht was bought by a syndicate consisting of Graham Eaton, Joe Akacich, Andrew Torti and former rugby league second rower, Mike McLean, from Bowen.

They had her refurbished and returned to her original name.

Down the track, like other old Sydney Hobart warhorses entered for the Airlie Beach Race Week; Condor (won the 1983 and 1986 Hobarts), Hammer of Queensland and Helsal 3, Bumblebee 4 will ply her trade as a charter vessel, giving ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to race on an illustrious yacht.

If you want to race alongside her at this year's Airlie Beach Race Week from August 9-16, enter the regatta now at www.abrw.com.au.