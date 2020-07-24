Oldies rock classic album covers

The pandemic is getting weird now. Good weird.

Richard Seker's recreations of classic album covers featuring the residents of the London aged care home where he works have become an online sensation, sparking joy in some otherwise grim days.

Mr Seker told News Corp he devised the shots as a fun activity for the residents of Sydmar Lodge while the centre was locked down and they were cut off from their families.

"(The residents) were pretty willing straight away when I mentioned (the idea)," he said. "It was either a roll of the eyes, or they got excited because it was something different. They don't want to sit around all day long. They want to be doing things."

The shots seem full of affection - both for their subjects and the iconic record images they playfully rip off.

Scaramouche! Will you do the fandango? Queen II became a homage to the efforts of the staff who worked at the cents. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Mick Rock's famous up-lit shot of Queen in their Bohemian Rhapsody heyday has been reworked as a homage to the facility's carers, complete with lots of funny details. Freddie Mercury's fingers - so dramatically splayed in the original - have been recreated with a nurse in surgical gloves, while the topmost figure is a staff member with hair as big as Brian May's.

The 41 year old said his subjects were all good sports about the project, even when it came to baring skin and allowing themselves to be face-painted, as one resident did in order to recreate the cover of David Bowie's 1973 classic Aladdin Sane.

Resident Roma Cohen had some fun channelling David Bowie in the recreation of his classic album cover Aladdin Sane. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

"Roma is an amazing lady," Mr Seker said. "She's a very strong character, as you can probably tell, but she's also game for anything. She was like, 'OK, why not, do whatever you want, draw on my face'. If a resident says that I just want to oblige."

The "hobby photographer" said he could not pick a favourite image of the 12 he has done so far, but he did have ideas for more in the series.

Mr Seker said the residents at the centre ranged from their 70s to over 100, but most were in their 90s, including Vera, who recreated Adele’s classic sophomore album. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

What’s my age again? Members of Blink 182 retweeted this take on their 1999 album Enema of the State. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Annie Leibowtiz’s image of Bruce Springsteen’s denim-clad rear is a classic, but we think the Sydmar Lodge version is pretty good too. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

There’s a little bit of rock-n-roll in all of us. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Sheila take a bow: this lucky resident got toappear on two album covers. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

"We had such a laugh doing it, it was really good fun," he said. "I sent the images to the families first and they loved them. Suddenly it exploded, they were being shared and shared again.

"It was amazing for the residents to see the love that was shared, the comments that we received in their thousands, it was just unvbelieviable."

Mr Seker said he was humbled by the "overwhelming joy" that the images had created.

"There is a lot of love in the world. People do want to smile. There are still good moments in this pandemic, and we have to cling on to those," he said.

Who’s that girl? Madonna’s True Blue got a generational update. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Haters gonna hate hate hate hate … but we think RC will shake it off as she recreates Taylor Swift’s 1989 cover. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Sheila inked up for her photo shoot to recreate the album cover for Human by Rag ‘’ Bone Man. Picture: @robertspeker / Sydmar Lodge

Originally published as Oldies rock classic album covers