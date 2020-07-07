Olivia ‘made to be a striker’, proves it against Dad

Dolphins junior footballers Olivia Garnett, 11, and Lucy Garnett, 7, with dad Steve Garnett at Mackay Regional Football Zone this morning.

STEVE Garnett was a man conflicted when he had front row seats to daughter Olivia's incredible football prowess.

Olivia, 11, lined up opposite her father last week in an impromptu scratch match at Dolphins Football Club in what started as nothing more than friendly competition - until the talented young striker made her dad look silly.

"I went to score a goal and he tried to stop me, and I (nutmegged) him," Olivia said with a chuckle.

"Unfortunately I didn't score because the goalkeeper saved it, but he (Steve) is not happy that I 'megged him."

A nutmeg is when a player kicks the ball through the opposition player's legs and runs around them to regain possession.

It is considered quite embarrassing to be nutmegged, though Steve took it in his stride.

Having just watched his beloved Liverpool secure the English Premier League title last week, Steve is ready to enjoy Olivia's return to Mackay's football pitches next weekend.

"I'm very excited to start playing," Olivia said.

"I thought it was a bit sad that we couldn't play at the start of the year.

"Playing games and playing with my teammates (is what I missed the most)."

The talented 11 year old will play in both the Dolphins' U11 and U12 sides this season.

She promised plenty of goals - and perhaps a few more nutmegs - in 2020.

"I can play any position. I'm pretty good at goalie, but I'm made to be a striker," Olivia said.