Ollie takes out top gong

OLIVER Annear of Moloko Homes has taken out the Apprentice of the Year award at this year's Master Builders Mackay & Whitsunday Housing & Construction Awards.

Moloko Homes also won best individual home between $551,000 and $650,000 for owner Gavin Smith's own home at Botanica Estate.

Mr Smith said to win the awards and be recognised by the housing industry was a positive. "It's always nice to be acknowledged by the industry for quality work,” he said. "We are most proud of young Ollie for apprentice of the year.

"And it goes a long way to show all my tradies are training him up well.

"We have never picked this award up before so its nice.”

The upgrade to the Cannonvale State School School Junior Learning Centre did well in the construction category up to $10 million taking the win for T F Woollam & Son.

Local builder Lindsay Bates Building picked up the award for best individual home $351,000 - $450,000 for a Mandalay Heights build.

Cannonvale based company McNeill took out the award for best use of a sloping site.

Mcneill Building also took out the award for best use of steel frame housing.

Fergus Builders received the 2017 Mackay & Whitsunday Project of the Year and the awards for Commercial Building up to $5 million, Refurbishment/Renovation over $2 million and Individual Home $251,000-$350,000.

Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin, congratulated all 35 winners.

"The standard we have seen this year is incredible and demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry,” he said. "The Housing & Construction Awards provide an opportunity to recognise this talent, and it is great that after 30 years, they continue to be sought-after by the state's top builders.”