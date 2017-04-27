Olympian headlines Hilly Half Marathon

RUNNING: Multiple Olympian Steve Moneghetti and the latest inductee into the Olympic marathoner fraternity, Tasmanian Milly Clark, will headline the field at this weekend's Stamford Financial Hamilton Island Marathon event.

Both will be competing in the record half marathon (21km) field of over 150 participants, while 15 hardy souls are taking on the ultimate marathon challenge, including Airlie Beach's Justin Knight-Gray.

Moneghetti, Clark and performance nutritionist Darryl Griffiths will present a "race smarter” workshop on Saturday afternoon and alongside parkrun, junior races, a Passage Peak recovery run and a beachside yoga session, the event makes for a perfect active getaway for runners and the family.

This year, the event has shifted from Hamilton Island to the paths and fairways of the golf course on neighbouring Dent Island.

The 3x7km relay is also the source of some good-natured banter and with all three runners all running the same loop, bragging rights are on the line.

Entry is still open online until midnight Friday and with participants and their supporters able to travel on a discounted rate courtesy of event partner Cruise Whitsundays on the morning of the race, it's not too late to get involved.

To register visit hamiltonisland.com.au.