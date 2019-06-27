Olympic bid: Rule change favours SEQ

SOUTHEAST Queensland's hopes of hosting the 2032 Olympic Games have taken a leap forward, with historic rule changes approved last night that boost the region's chances of winning the right to stage the huge sporting spectacle.

The International Olympic Committee's 134th Session last night approved historic rule changes which substantially boost our chances of winning the right to stage the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.

In future, regions and countries - not just individual cities - will be able to put themselves forward as hosts. The changes to the Olympic Charter also mean the decision to award games can be made much earlier than the traditional seven years out.

It opens the door to SEQ being selected for 2032 as early as next year if a strong proposal is presented.

They are among the most significant moves in the 123 years since the modern Olympics began and build on the revolutionary Agenda 2020 ''new norm' model intended to make organising and staging Games more flexible, cheaper and more attractive to potential hosts.

AOC president John Coates. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates, who chaired the working group which recommended the reforms, said last night: "We have reached a significant milestone today with the IOC Session signing off on these changes."

Future Host Commissions for summer and winter games would be set up to work with prospective bidders earlier to assess opportunities and risks and make recommendations to the IOC executive board.

An 18-month feasibility study commissioned by the SEQ Council of Mayors - conducted by international specialist consults Lagardere Sports / EKS - concluded in February that there is a "compelling" case for the region to mount a bid to stage the 2032 event.

It is based on the IOC's new approach - to be adopted for all Games from Tokyo 2020 - to reduce costs and eliminate the risk of expensive white elephant constructions which have dogged previous events.

"Priority must be given to the use of existing or temporary venues. The construction of new permanent venues for the purpose of the Games will only be considered if a sustainable legacy can be shown.," Mr Coates said.

Multiple atheletes villages can be used to keep competitors close to venues.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said the 2032 Games will be cost-neutral.

He visited the region last month for the SportAccord convention and was strongly impressed. He said SEQ was in a "special'' position following the success of the Commonwealth Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has yet to commit to supporting a bid but said she was inspired at her meeting with Dr Bach and will meet him again in Switzerland in September for further discussions.

Public support has grown quickly. A YouGov Galaxy survey last month found 65 per cent of Queenslanders back a bid - up from 56 per cent in October.

Meanwhile, the Olympic chiefs voted to include breakdancing in the Paris 2024 Games along with surfing, climbing and skateboarding.