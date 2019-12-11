Olympic bid: Whitsundays a clear choice for 2032 Whitsunday Sailing Club dreams big for 2032

Hundreds of boats entered to compete in the Airlie Beach Race Week this year. The Whitsunday Sailing Club hopes its ability to host large scale competitions put its name at the top of the hosting list in Queensland in the 2032 Olympic bid.

THE Whitsunday region has acknowledged itself as a key selling point in Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

Whitsunday Sailing Club president Leo Rodriguez said the area was the sailing capital of Australia, and a convincing asset to help ensure the hosting bid was successful.

The Palaszczuk government gave special mention to the Whitsundays and the area’s ability to host Olympic sailing events when the goal was announced earlier this month.

“I think we should play a big part in the initial submission in convincing people what we have to show the world,” Rodriguez said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to sail across many areas of the world and nothing really matches up.”

The Whitsunday Sailing Club has hosted large-scale events, such as the Airlie Beach Race week, which attracts more than 130 vessels and 2200 crew members and is one of the largest regattas on the east coast. It is second only to the Hamilton Island Race Week.

Ragtime slices through Whitsunday waters at the Airlie Beach Race week this year.

The club also hosts the Airlie Beach Music Festival which attracts more than 5000 people for three days.

Rodriguez said the club’s ability to host thousands of contestants and spectators made them strong choice.

The sailing club president said he had already been approached to gauge interest in the opportunity.

“We have had dignitaries who have shown interest and included us in the big picture,” he said.

“We work closely with Australian Sailing on various levels. We hope to continue to work closely with them and local, state and federal government to develop our region as the destination (to sail).”

If Queensland is successful in hosting the 2032 Olympics, Rodriguez said he was confident the sailing event would put the Whitsundays on the map for international tourists.

“Most of Australia is aware of Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday coast, but the rest of the world isn’t and most of the time they kind of stumble on the Whitsundays in their travels,” he said.

“This could be hugely important for the tourism industry and local jobs in the area. Just the talk of us hosting the event has enthused everybody into the next year.”

The announcement has come at the perfect time for the sailing club as plans of redeveloping both the Whitsunday Sailing Club and the Whitsunday Maritime Training Centre are already in the works.

“We’ve started planning for development of the club which goes hand-in-hand with any large events which we can host,” Rodriguez said.

“The redevelopment of the facilities will require government funding. We have some already in place; the Federal Liberal National Party have pledged $2.5 million towards the rebuilding of the Maritime Training Centre.”

Part of the plans to redevelop the club include conference facilities and accommodation for visitors to the club, plus further upgrades to the maritime centre and the sailing club.

Full redevelopment plans are estimated to be about $25 million.