Olympic star living it up in Whitsundays

21st Feb 2017 2:40 PM
RELAXING: Ian Thorpe celebrated one year with his boyfriend, Ryan Channing in the Whitsundays.
RELAXING: Ian Thorpe celebrated one year with his boyfriend, Ryan Channing in the Whitsundays. contributed

A SWIMMING star soaked up the Whitsunday sun this week, not taking a dip in an Olympic pool, but in the stunning waters of the islands and reef.

Five-time Olympic gold medal winner, 34-year-old Ian Thorpe, visited the Whitsundays to celebrate one year with his boyfriend, Ryan Channing, 27.

The pair made their Instagram followers green with envy posting multiple photos capturing the beauty of the region.

"Exhausting day in the pool, haha", Thorpe captioned a picture of him lounging on an inflatable Flamingo in a luxurious pool.

Thorpe also posted a picture of the famous Heart Reef on the Great Barrier Reef saying "Enjoying the Great Barrier Reef".

Ryan Channing wasn't shy on posting pictures and clips on Instagram either, sharing shots of himself with a seaplane behind him at Heart Reef. "Great day on the reef", the post read.

LIVING IT UP: Ian Thorpe's boyfriend, Ryan Channing checking out Heart Reef on the Great Barrier Reef.
LIVING IT UP: Ian Thorpe's boyfriend, Ryan Channing checking out Heart Reef on the Great Barrier Reef. contributed

Enjoying helicopter rides, sea plane views and private pools with a view, the couple certainly made the most of their trip.

Ian and Ryan stayed at exclusive five star resorts during their stay including Hamilton Island's qualia and One&Only Hayman Island.

Judging by the duo's pictures and videos, it seems they've had a memorable time with weather that looks picture perfect.

It seems the pair are certainly no strangers to travelling, having holidayed in Europe, the US, the UK, Japan, Bali and Brazil in the past year. Last year, Thorpe told The Sunday Telegraph he hoped to move to Paris with his beau who had accepted a year-long internship in the city.

Topics:  ian thorpe olympian ryan channing whitsundays

