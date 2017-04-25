On the frontline for the Whitsunday community

THERE is nothing worse than trench warfare armed with nothing but a shovel.

This was the experience of Andrew Sloane's grandfather, who fought in World Wars I and II and received a civilian service medal, among other military accolades for his bravery.

However, this is just one of the many reasons why Anzac Day is special to Mr Sloane, who also completed 12 years of service in the Australian Defence Force.

He said it was important for the sacrifice made by those who fought for Australia in the past to be remembered as if it happened yesterday.

"I think time doesn't matter if a gun is being pointed at someone, whether it was 100 years ago or a week ago," he said.

"We are there to remember the Anzacs, it's not Afghanistan day or Vietnam day its Anzac day."

Mr Sloane's 12 years of service came to an end after a parachute accident resulted in a damaged spine, hip and broken wrists.

But following Cyclone Debbie's impact in the Whitsundays, Mr Sloane was on the frontline again as part of the Volunteer Whitsundays effort helping members of the community recover.

Mr Sloane said it would be refreshing to see younger people getting involved with their local RSL club in years to come.