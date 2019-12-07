ON THE MAP: New project aims to keep tourist dollars in town

The Proserpine Shop Local Tourist Map and Guide 2020 is an initiative of the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tourism Whitsundays, and aims to raise awareness of the great shopping and attractions on offer.

PROSERPINE businesses are being offered the chance to be part of a marketing brochure aimed at keeping money in the local economy.

The Proserpine Shop Local Tourist Map and Guide 2020 is an initiative of the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tourism Whitsundays, and aims to raise awareness of the great shopping and attractions on offer.

The new brochure will highlight local businesses, through adverts, as well as the many attractions the town has to offer including the Proserpine Water Park, the rich regional history at the Proserpine Historical Museum, and the great range of shopping in the main street.

It will also provide information on trips and tours, such as the Whitsunday Crocodile Safari and Australia's premier barramundi impoundment, Lake Proserpine.

"If we can keep the money in the town, it's going to inevitably help everyone. We are trying to attract people to spend in town and also come to the town as well,” Proserpine Chamber of Commerce president Bob Bogie said.

"It doesn't matter where people spend the money because if they spend it in the community, it's a benefit - the pub pays the supplier, the supplier pays for materials, the person providing the materials then buys something in town, and so it goes around.

"There has got to be a cash injection from somewhere.

"It's encouraging people to shop locally and also attracting out-of-towners too.

"With the new Visitor Information Centre (VIC) due to open soon, at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation, if visitors do want to go shopping, they have got the brochure and know where to go, rather than going to, say, Townsville.”

The Proserpine Shop Local Tourist Map and Guide 2020 will be distributed through the VIC, and also other information centres in Airlie Beach and Bowen, and at the new Whitsunday Coast Airport Information Centre.

Initially, 5000 copies will be printed and both Proserpine Chamber of Commerce members and non-members have the opportunity to advertise their business in the guide.

Slots are still available but spaces are filling fast.

For more information call Juanita Lawn, executive secretary and business services for the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce, on 0416 723 605.