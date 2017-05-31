On the road to recovery

BETTER TIMES: Jayme Bate and her partner Sam Clapham, who was knocked unconscious in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

WHEN Sam Clapham, 28, went out for a night of fun in Airlie Beach on Saturday night, the last thing anyone expected was for him to be knocked unconscious.

On Saturday night, the Cannonvale resident was at a licensed venue in Airlie Beach when he was punched in the head by an unknown man. Sam was left with a broken nose and cheek bone and bleeding on the brain.

He was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with his partner Jayme Bate by his side.

On Tuesday, Sam was taken out of his induced coma and he is now in a stable condition but the road to recovery is far from over.

Two days ago, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds to assist Sam with his recovery.

The goal of $6000 has not only been met, but exceeded, with more than $9000 raised.

Owner of Sailing Whitsundays, Keith Roberts, said Sam was not only a past employee but also a good friend.

"So many people have chipped in to the GoFundMe page and it shows how supportive everyone is and how unacceptable the person's behaviour was,” he said.

"It dumbfounds me how you can hit someone in the head without consequences. Alcohol-fuelled violence is never an option.”

A lover of the water, Sam works as a coxswain and dive instructor for Cruise Whitsundays.

Whitsunday police have not yet found the man responsible but have released pictures from CCTV footage which they believe identify the man.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Whitsunday Police Station on 49488888. To donate visit www.gofundme.com /sams-stress-free-recovery.