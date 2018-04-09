Menu
On-the-spot fine for letter-box crash

Firefighters, police and crash crews at the scene of the Evan St crash Sunday night.
Firefighters, police and crash crews at the scene of the Evan St crash Sunday night. Reuben Wylie
Reuben Wylie
by

POLICE handed a $294 on-the-spot fine to a driver whose ute crashed into an Evan Street unit's mailbox.

Mackay police traffic branch said the ute crashed into the mailbox outside a residential unit off Evan St, South Mackay, about 7pm Sunday.

The driver, who was fined for failing to have proper control of a vehicle, was uninjured, a Queensland Police Media spokesman said.

 

Police arrived at the crash scene at 7.18pm but no ambulance was required. A crash crew and fire truck were later deployed to remove the ute.

Residents who saw the crash claimed to have heard a "loud bang"', not preceded by any sounds of engine revving or tire-squeals.

Topics:  car crash car crashes editors picks south mackay

Mackay Daily Mercury

