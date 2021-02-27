On this day: Flashback to Proserpine Guardian 40 years ago

The Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian display at Proserpine Museum. Photo: File

Here’s what was making news in the Proserpine Guardian on February 26, 1981:

Visit of Commonwealth Games events officer

Locals were urged to support the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games.

They will be a tremendous advertisement for Queensland with worldwide publicity.

Obituary

Arthur John Rassmussen, a member of one of Proserpine‘s oldest families, died.

Pastor Boyd Matthews officiated his funeral.

Well-known Kelsey Creek resident John (Jack) Elgin George Davies also passed away on Monday.

Invitation to perform at the Royal Sydney Show

Mr Glen Gough, with his horse Rivoli Rex, was invited to participate in the campdrafting event.

Need for nursing home

Local member Ray Braithwaite advised that grants were available once the need for a nursing home was proved.

The estimated building cost for a 15-bed home was $240,000.

Ansett Airlines increase

Ansett had increased passenger capacity into Proserpine by 30 per cent.

Daily Brisbane flights would operate in addition to three flights per week from Sydney.

Local cricket

With top scores from Vic Camm and Adam Skaiffe, Railways beat Colts by a single run despite a solid knock from Michael Dobe.

A depleted Wanderers led by Jo Farrell lost to Centrals for whom Jim Hill and Bob Shepherd were among the wickets.

Ladies squash

In the match of the night Jill Woollett defeated Carol Shepherd in an epic struggle by three games to two.

Guides and scouts

There was $500 worth of camping equipment won as a state prize in the Australian Women’s Weekly Competition, a reward for community service to the aged.

This was accepted by leaders Mrs C Raiteri and Mrs S Stevenson.

Karate

An evening class for local people will be opening at Cannonvale School.

The instructor will be Wayne Hinschen.

Local rock star

Rick Gossman, son of Jon and Jean Clements, joined the Matt Finish rock band as lead bass guitarist and produced his first single Play Africa.

