FLASHBACK: Eileen 'Stevie' Stevenson (left) with Marion Chandler at a function at the Proserpine Motor Lodge held to mark the retirement of Mrs Stevenson from Chandler's Pharmacy, where she had been a familiar face for 23 years. Mrs Stevenson was a senior on the pharmacy staff when Graham Chandler took over in 1962. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, November 14, 1980
People and Places

On this day: What was making news 40 years ago

Contributed
7th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
HERE’S what was making news in the Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian on November 7, 1980:

School captains meet minister

Proserpine State School captains Paul Bloxsom and Nola Radley met State Minister for Education Val Bird, who granted a school holiday.

At an earlier visit to the high school, Mr Bird spoke about a proposed expansion of manual arts teaching facilities in high schools.

Cannonvale high school

Mr Bird also raised the need for a future high school at Cannonvale due to recent rapid development.

He believed the site should be close to the primary school so some facilities could be shared between schools and with the community.

Melbourne Cup function

Proserpine Rotarians held the event at Wanderers Paradise, Airlie Beach.

A video cassette of the race was rushed from Proserpine courtesy of Fullers Radio and TV Service to cover the absence of live TV coverage at the venue and it was replayed on the screens.

Proceeds were donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Obituaries

Funeral services were organised for Valmai Merle Wales of Elaroo and Edward Alex Compton of Barry St, Proserpine.

Sailing

There was a good turnout of 11 vessels for this week’s Sabots race.

The winners were John Reinke and Shane Cridland in Teaser and Morris Law in Simplicity. These boys along with Matthew Gray and Cameron Scott were selected for North Queensland for the National Sabot Titles in Hobart.

Braemar Folk Museum

We are open daily. We serve delicious Devonshire teas.

Bridge

Eight pairs took part in this week’s competition.

Winning pairs were Jill Spencer and Dot Aspinal along with Doris Berkeley and Pat Aspinal.

Tennis

Walkerston made a successful visit to Proserpine, winning both the men’s and ladies’ intertown trophies.

The only local winners for the men were Ted Jeppesen and Mal Lucas.

Fay Milne and Irene Ferraris led a closer encounter with the Walkerston ladies.

Thank you to the Proserpine Museum volunteers who compile the information we publish on the Whitsunday Times website each week.

Whitsunday Times

