On this day: What was making news 40 years ago

Here’s what was making news in the Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian on November 21, 1980:

State Premier’s visit

Joh Bjelke-Petersen overnighted in Proserpine.

He then flew to Bowen and on to Airlie Beach.

In all three centres he met many people and many representatives of local organisations.

Local teachers out

No lessons were held in local schools today due to a teachers strike.

Teacher’s Union Sub Branch Secretary Miss D. Drew’s letter of explanation drawing attention to the state of education and including an apology for inconvenience, was published in full under letters to the editor.

Full time building inspector

To cater for the heavy building program, the council appointed a full time inspector, Mr D.Dray, to assist health surveyor Mr. G.Gnezlidoff.

Obituaries

Well-known mill worker Mr. Stanley Shaw of Florence street died on Tuesday.

Christian David Mau, former Kelsey Creek farmer, died in Sydney during the week.

Double cheque for patch

President of Proserpine Activity Centre for the Handicapped, Stan Camm, accepted cheques totalling $6,670, being the proceeds raised at the Harvest Fair from Lions Club officials Allan Henry and Ian Leet.

Development calls for more school facilities

Rapidly growing populations at Cannonvale and Airlie have led to calls for more school facilities at the beach, including acquisition of more land for a future high school, from both the Minister of Works and the Minister of Education.

Live theatre group

Members can reflect on a very satisfactory 1980 which included the production of the challenging musical Camelot, directed by Maureen Minon with Beryl Impey on piano and sets by Danny Clark and his helpers.

Whitsunday Ambulance Sub Centre

Superintendent John Klohs presented plans for the new centre in Schnapper Str.

The estimated cost of the centre will be $70,000.

