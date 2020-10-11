On this day: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

FLASHBACK: The first step in the construction of the Proserpine Nursing Home took place in September 1985. Pictured are (from left) Alan Machray, Aldo Cantamessa, Proserpine Nursing Home Committee president Margaret Rigby, Mesdames Emily Thomas, Gwyn Johns, Zena Price and Peter Moran. This picture first appeared in the Proserpine Guardian on September 12, 1985.

HERE’S what was making news in the Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian on October 10, 1980:

Obituaries

Ethel Maud Forse, resident of Taylor St, aged 55 years died in Proserpine Hospital last Sunday.

Maureen Milne, wife of Edward (Ted) Milne, died at Traralgon on October 7.

Whitsunday Coast News

The grand opening of California SCUBA Schools of Australia is this Saturday at Shop 5 Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Lions Promotional Booth at Mackay Convention was an enormous success, manned by lan and Lindy Althaus, Graham Mee, Brian Ogden, Rod and Leanne Johnston and Wendy Cole.

Back to South Molle Week will be celebrated at South Molle from October 15 to 22.

Wally and Thelma Bauer who owned South Molle from 1934 to 1971 will be attending.

Sybil Harrison is in charge of activities.

Bauers sold to Peter Vaggelas in 1971.

Jim Kennedy took over in 1978.

Swimming carnival

At the first carnival for this season, trophy winners were Nola Radley, Billie-Jo Toomey, Kerry Legge and Dawn Court.

Cannonvale swimmers did well in Mackay.

Jodie and Brad Luff, Drew Mitchell and Nickie Lofts were placegetters and will be going to Townsville for the Ken Woods Under-10 Carnival.

Bowls

Fifty players competed for the H & M Byers Trophy last Sunday.

Four teams finished on 18 points, one on 19 points and the winner on 20 points.

Local triple champs F Reardon, J Dibben and R Demartini went to Seaforth – winning Champion of Champions.

Tennis finals

In Men’s A Doubles, defending champions Frank Raiteri and Alan Emmerson defeated the Skaife brothers.

In Ladies’ A Doubles, Irene Ferraris and Fay Milne won finals against Cheryl Raiteri and Margaret Taylor.

