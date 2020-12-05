On this day: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

FLASHBACK: Proserpine Lions Club president Peter Bartlett visited and made contributions to the local meals on wheels organisation and other groups. Pictured with Peter are Meals on Wheels volunteers (from left) Muriel Hinschen, Roslyn Hinschen, Kath Atkinson, Iris Schiavo, Iris Matthews and Carmel Faust. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, October 1985

HERE’S what was making news on December 5, 1980:

South Molle takeover

A great future as a tourist recreational centre was predicted for the island this week when it was taken over by Telford Property Fund Ltd.

The resort boat, the South Molle Islander, had a busy day ferrying dignitaries and journalists touring the facilities, which included the sports of golf, tennis and squash.

The Telford group has the resources to build South Molle into a resort of renown.

Proserpine Refugees Assistance Committee (PRAC) created

The committee was formed to help refugees with the immediate aim of settling four Vietnamese families.

The minimum number of families to lessen the isolation and assist in assimilation is considered to be four.

Obituary

The death of Thomas Watts of Bloomsbury occurred at his home last Saturday.

His funeral took place at St James Church.

Show Association

Jim Large was appointed president for the fifth year in succession.

Cec Mazlin was appointed secretary.

Patron R F Muller was appointed along with vice-patrons D R Thomas, F A J Tucker and W K Greenwood.

Trees burnt

Disgust at the burning of trees was expressed by M Jondahl in a letter to the editor.

Continued bulldozing and burning of beautiful trees, homes to birds and beetles were believed to be spoiling the appearance of the area.

School sports

Colin Wynne and Brian Miller both reached the finals of their events, the 200m and the high jump.

Colin also won gold and Brian bronze medals as members of their respective relay teams.

Netball finals

Cannonballs defeated Brahmans by 17 goals to 14 in this year’s finals.

President of the association Jill Blizzard reported this year’s competition had been particularly keen.

Pony club success

The Wangaratta Zone Gymkhana resulted in victory for the Proserpine Pony Club.

First time local trophy winners were Owen Valmadre, Wendy Gough and June Milne.

Thank you to the dedicated Proserpine Museum volunteers who collate the information we publish each week.