Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A view of the crowded hill at the rodeo.
A view of the crowded hill at the rodeo.
News

On this day: What was making news on August 15, 1980

Contributed
15th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Contributed by Ailsa Reinke and the Proserpine Museum.

Rodeo a huge success

Senior judge Kevin Canavan commented that it had been the best organised and presented rodeo he had witnessed - “A fast moving sporting spectacular”.

Ray Etwell, Trevor Gerhardt, Dale Haack and Glen Gough were amongst the successful local riders.

Proserpine Community Hall

ln a letter to the editor, JW Higginson urged the council to go ahead with this project, and not let the cost of $1,060,000 prove prohibitive.

Baton Twirling

Proserpine Baton Twirlers put on a lovely display for the residents of Whitehaven as a rehearsal for the Lions Harvest Fair later this month, under the guidance of instructress Rosie Thornton and secretary lrene Lemmon.

Visit of Deputy Prime Minister

The Right Honourable Mr Doug Anthony, Deputy Prime Minister, commented

on the beauty of Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday Coast.

Tourism development was really taking off due to improved air services.

Mavis Gillies and Agnes Pini presented Mr Anthony with a bark picture crafted by Mavis.

This fine picture was of Ormiston House in Cleveland, Brisbane - the home of Captain Louis Hope, father of the Australian Sugar lndustry.

Golf

Proserpine Associate’s Open competition was won in blustery conditions by Bernice Petersen with Elaine Hadlow as runner-up.

flashback on this day proserpine museum whitsunday coast guardian whitsunday history
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Premium Content Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Politics Mother pleads for a rehab facility for her son.

        The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Premium Content The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Cycling & MTB Mackay Cycling Club members Harry Ney and Tom Hall are on the Gold Coast this...

        $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        Premium Content $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        News The plans include ‘Instagrammable’ views from one of the region’s hidden gems.