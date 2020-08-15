On this day: What was making news on August 15, 1980

A view of the crowded hill at the rodeo.

Contributed by Ailsa Reinke and the Proserpine Museum.

Rodeo a huge success

Senior judge Kevin Canavan commented that it had been the best organised and presented rodeo he had witnessed - “A fast moving sporting spectacular”.

Ray Etwell, Trevor Gerhardt, Dale Haack and Glen Gough were amongst the successful local riders.

Proserpine Community Hall

ln a letter to the editor, JW Higginson urged the council to go ahead with this project, and not let the cost of $1,060,000 prove prohibitive.

Baton Twirling

Proserpine Baton Twirlers put on a lovely display for the residents of Whitehaven as a rehearsal for the Lions Harvest Fair later this month, under the guidance of instructress Rosie Thornton and secretary lrene Lemmon.

Visit of Deputy Prime Minister

The Right Honourable Mr Doug Anthony, Deputy Prime Minister, commented

on the beauty of Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday Coast.

Tourism development was really taking off due to improved air services.

Mavis Gillies and Agnes Pini presented Mr Anthony with a bark picture crafted by Mavis.

This fine picture was of Ormiston House in Cleveland, Brisbane - the home of Captain Louis Hope, father of the Australian Sugar lndustry.

Golf

Proserpine Associate’s Open competition was won in blustery conditions by Bernice Petersen with Elaine Hadlow as runner-up.