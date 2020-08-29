Menu
FLASHBACK: Proserpine State High School Tennis Team 1968. Pictured are Yvonne Raiteri, Karen Heywood, Jean Hartwig, Cheryl Pepper, Dianne Roberts, David Cook, Don Ward, Alan Beck, Bruce Muller and Trevor Biggs. Photo: Bruce Muller
People and Places

On this day: What was making news on August 29, 1980

Contributed
29th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Contributed by Proserpine Museum.

Here’s what was making news on August 29, 1980.

All set for 1980 Lions Harvest Fair

Organisation for a wonderful Lions Harvest Fair were well in hand over the two days of this weekend.

The guest artist for this year was Pat Steer, known as ‘the man with the hearse’.

On Friday afternoon would be the Big Market Day followed at 6.30pm by Children’s Novelty Races.

On Saturday presentations would be made for the Lions Sports Youth of the Year and the Harvest Queen.

Cannonvale State School

This year there had been a substantial increase in numbers necessitating the appointment of a new teacher, Mrs Kay Jefferies, who had been the preschool teacher.

A new composite class had also been formed.

The Mothers Club had made plans for the proposed new tuckshop.

Gathered at random

Our small boy dropped in to ask if we had heard about the trouble at the butcher’s shop.

Turned out the butcher accidentally sat on the mincing machine and got behind on all his orders.

Tourist authority

There was the usual problem of offshore litter.

Brahmans are minor premiers

They beat the Bowen Pirates 31 to 19 due to some solid tackling from Garrity, McNeill and Gardel.

Graham Shoebridge, John McDonald and Fred Quad also put in strong performances.

local history proserpine guardian proserpine museum whitsunday coast guardian
Whitsunday Times

