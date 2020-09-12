Menu
FLASHBACK: The Railway Refreshment Rooms tug-o-war team, nearest the camera, putting up a game struggle against "Patullos" in the semi-final pull. Patullos won but went down to Kairi in the final. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, September 1980
On this day: What was making news on September 12, 1980

12th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
CHECK out what was making news in the Proserpine Guardian on September 12, 1980, as compiled by the Proserpine Museum:

MILL STRIKE

Proserpine Mill workers decided to return to work to handle the build up of cane ready for crushing and burnt in the fields.

Mill manager Mr Jordan Rigby was happy with the responsible outlook taken by the workers.

There was still a ban on overtime.

PHONE PROBLEMS FOR COAST

Rapid population expansion has resulted in a drastic shortage of telephone facilities at the coast.

Telecom informed businessman Mr RJ Promitz that he must wait at least nine months to have a phone connected.

DEATH OF MR GEORGE GAZZARD

Well-known Proserpine Railway Station clerk in the ‘30s, Mr Gazzard, died in Brisbane last weekend.

He was a very keen and capable local cricketer.

TABLE TENNIS FINALS

This flourishing club brought its season to a pleasant close on Friday with the playing of well-contested finals.

Rob Rehbein’s team with Garey Roley, Heather Braby and Stephen Curtis won the A-grade, while the B-grade winning team comprised Shelley Read, Paul Rehbein and Maria Hyden.

Open singles winner, Peter Dammash, was presented with a gold watch donated by Daniels Jewellers.

WHITSUNDAY LIONS

The Lions raised $1500 from last weekend’s beach fair donated to the Whitsunday Ambulance Building Fund.

At present they are investigating the formation of walking tracks to witness the beautiful rainforest surrounding Airlie.

ACCOMMODATION

There is a great shortage of visitor accommodation, but for local residents it is ‘practically nil’.

Rents being asked are anything from $65 to $100 a week.

A very small one bedroom flat is getting $40 to $50.

UNITING CHURCH FLOWER SHOW

Colour in full profusion greeted the many visitors to one of the best floral displays yet in this annual event.

Champion bloom of the show went to Mrs Del Hawkes with her “flame of the forest” from New Guinea.

