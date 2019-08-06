Menu
TOP HONOURS: Whitsundays Coast Airport was named large regional Airport of the Year at the Australia Airports Association Annual Awards night.
ON TIME: This airline was the most on time for June

Georgia Simpson
by
6th Aug 2019 8:09 AM
TIGERAIR Australia was the most on-time airline in and out of Whitsunday Coast Airport for June.

The budget carrier, which provides four direct services from Proserpine to Sydney each week, edged out rivals Jetstar and Virgin Australia.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development's monthly on-time performance report revealed 90per cent of Tigerair arrivals and 89.5per cent of Tigerair departures ran on time.

Whitsunday Regional Council general manager of airports and commercial infrastructure Brian Joiner said about 29 flights departed Proserpine each week and highlighted the necessity of the Tigerair service.

"Tigerair are really important because they offer cheaper fares, and they bring price-conscious visitors to the Whitsundays,” he said.

Mr Joiner told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian Tigerair also provided that 'extra link' to Sydney, which gave people more choice with connecting domestic and international flights.

The June snapshot also broke down the data for Jetstar and Virgin.

Of the 62 flights landing at Proserpine from Brisbane, 47 arrived on time, with one cancellation.

When it came to Jetstar, 21 of the 27 flights arrived on time (77.7per cent).

When it came to Virgin, 26 of the 35 flights arrived on time (74.3per cent), with one cancellation.

The numbers were similar leaving Proserpine for Brisbane. Eighteen of the 27 Jetstar flights (66.6per cent) departed on time and 29 of the 34 Virgin flights (82.9per cent) departed on time, with one cancellation which Mr Joiner said was due to a system failure at the airline.

Of the 32 flights landing at Proserpine from Sydney, 30 arrived on time. All 12 Jetstar flights arrived on time (100per cent) and 18 of the 20 (90per cent) Tigerair flights arrived on time.

The numbers were similar when it came to departing Proserpine for Sydney.

Twelve of the 13 Jetstar flights (92.3per cent) arrived on time and 17 of 19 (89.5per cent) Tigerair flights arrived on time. No data was available for the Proserpine to Melbourne route.

