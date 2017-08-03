WHAT A VIEW: Owners of Sorrento Restaurant and Bar Petrit and Julie Istogu on the restaurant's new sunset deck.

SUNSET cocktails on a large deck overlooking the magnificent view of the water, with freshly cooked homemade Italian food, create a "magical” atmosphere at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.

Restaurant co-owner for the past seven years, Julie Istogu, said the outdoor dining area on the verandah had recently reopened with extra seating, and the cocktails of choice were mojitos and Sorrento Sunsets.

"It's gorgeous,” she said. "You feel like you're on top of the water.”

Ms Istogu, who owns the restaurant with her husband Petrit, said the stunning setting at the venue's Abell Point Marina location, reminded the couple of the idyllic surrounds of the Whitsundays and how lucky they were to live in the area.

"It feels like you're always on holiday. We're happy,” she said.

The couple worked hard to reopen their restaurant 12 days after Cyclone Debbie and now, with the final touches complete on the upstairs deck which seats 52 people - in addition to a lower deck which seats 80 diners - they are embracing business finally returning to normal.

The restaurant is renowned for its homemade Italian food, cooked fresh and made to order.

And it is popular with all.

"We get everybody here ... we have lots of couples having romantic dinners in the evenings and lots of families come here too,” Ms Istogu said.

Sorrento Restaurant and Bar has 14 staff, five chefs and an apprentice.

The bar is open from 10am until late, serving lunch and dinner (kitchen closes from 4-5pm), and the restaurant is open from 5pm-9pm for dinner. Takeaway pizza and pasta is available.