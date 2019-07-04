Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3).
Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3). Monique Preston
Sport

ON TOP: Raiders vie to end season victorious

Shannen McDonald
by
4th Jul 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Proserpine- Whitsunday Raiders are out to win their last two games before the Mackay District A Grade Rugby Union finals begin.

Currently sitting second on the table, the Raiders will push to end the season in the top two to secure the double chance in the finals.

Last winning a premiership in 2014, Raiders coach Andre Houston said his focus would be getting the team through its last two games before a finals plan can be considered.

Raiders play third-placed Slade Point in Mackay on Saturday and then take on the Kuttabul Camelboks at home. Houston said a win this weekend was vital.

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Hone Casey-Bloomer chases Mackay City opponent Junior So.
Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Hone Casey-Bloomer chases Mackay City opponent Junior So. Monique Preston

"After having a more relaxed game against Brothers, then having last weekend off, I've asked the team to really step up and make the commitment to each other for these coming weeks.”

Proserpine-Whitsunday were dealt a challenging draw and come season's end will have played 10 of their 15 games away.

To celebrate union in the region and their last home game for the regular season, Proserpine-Whitsunday invites the region to take part in Raiders Day on Saturday week at Whitsunday Sportspark from noon. Juniors and masters will play before the Raiders hit the field.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Local business celebrates three decades today

    premium_icon Local business celebrates three decades today

    Business 30 years: Happy birthday to the franchise that started in Airlie Beach.

    Weather: Average June winter in Proserpine

    premium_icon Weather: Average June winter in Proserpine

    Weather Rainfall and temperatures as expected.

    Must-see $10 kids movie coming to Mackay screens

    premium_icon Must-see $10 kids movie coming to Mackay screens

    Family Fun Favourite kids cartoons at Mount Pleasant cinema.

    Persistence saved Nate's leg - and his life

    premium_icon Persistence saved Nate's leg - and his life

    Health "I have literally been given a second chance at life."