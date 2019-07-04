ON TOP: Raiders vie to end season victorious

Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3).

Proserpine-Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3). Monique Preston

RUGBY UNION: Proserpine- Whitsunday Raiders are out to win their last two games before the Mackay District A Grade Rugby Union finals begin.

Currently sitting second on the table, the Raiders will push to end the season in the top two to secure the double chance in the finals.

Last winning a premiership in 2014, Raiders coach Andre Houston said his focus would be getting the team through its last two games before a finals plan can be considered.

Raiders play third-placed Slade Point in Mackay on Saturday and then take on the Kuttabul Camelboks at home. Houston said a win this weekend was vital.

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Hone Casey-Bloomer chases Mackay City opponent Junior So. Monique Preston

"After having a more relaxed game against Brothers, then having last weekend off, I've asked the team to really step up and make the commitment to each other for these coming weeks.”

Proserpine-Whitsunday were dealt a challenging draw and come season's end will have played 10 of their 15 games away.

To celebrate union in the region and their last home game for the regular season, Proserpine-Whitsunday invites the region to take part in Raiders Day on Saturday week at Whitsunday Sportspark from noon. Juniors and masters will play before the Raiders hit the field.