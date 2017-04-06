Once in a lifetime draw at Reef Gateway

CELEBRATE: Reef Gateway Hotel marketing and promotions manager Mark Wilkins and Whitsunday Times general manager Steven Jacklin are inviting you to win $5000 cash or a cruise.

THE entries are almost closed and the time is almost here - one lucky person is about to get a choice between $5000 in cold hard cash or a dream luxury cruise.

With entries closing this Friday, the attention now shifts to who will be the lucky winner this Saturday April 8 at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Whitsunday Coast Guardian readers have been getting their entries into the Guardian and Reef Gateway Hotel's Cash or Cruise competition for the past three months.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins said you have to be present at the Reef Gateway to win and they'll keep drawing until they find a winner.

"With all the bad luck around the region lately, one lucky Reef Gateway customer is about to get very lucky,” he said.

Mr Wilkins said there had been more than few winners at the Reef Gateway lately with more than $100,000 won in the last three months.

For those who pick the holiday over the cash, the 10 night cruise will take guests from Sydney to New Zealand on board Ovation of the Seas, one of the first innovators of "super cruising”.

A full bar will be available on the day with the Reef Gateway also offering a selection off their menu along with their popular salad and desert bar.

The Reef Gateway are also set for a massive party next week as a way to thank the community for their resilience during Cyclone Debbie. On Thursday, April 13 from 2-4.30pm, they will be serving free beer, wine, soft drinks, popcorn, slushies and a sausage sizzle along with a live band, jumping castles, an egg and spoon race and even the Easter Bunny!

A NEAR IMPOSSIBLE CHOICE

WHAT: $5000 Cash or Cruise

WHEN: Drawn on April 8 at 2pm

WHERE: Winning entry to be drawn at Reef Gateway