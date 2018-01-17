Once-in-a-lifetime experience

DON'T MISS: Guests can expect a similar set up for the Fish D'Vine White on Whitehaven Long Lunch.

DON'T MISS: Guests can expect a similar set up for the Fish D'Vine White on Whitehaven Long Lunch.

SATURDAY promises a spectacular event with gourmet food and wine enjoyed on the soft silica sands of Whitehaven Beach.

The Fish D'Vine White on Whitehaven Long Lunch lunch is a unique event part of the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival, to showcase one of the region's most stunning natural assets, while providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to both visitors and locals alike.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the consortia partners had thought long and hard about how to create unique events for visitors and locals when developing the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival.

"The Fish D'Vine White on Whitehaven Long Lunch is the type of event that's really unique,” he said.

"It's not like you can do it day in and day out.

"This could truly be considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"If you want to be a part of this, you need to book your tickets now because they are fast running out.”

Beginning the journey at the Port of Airlie before taking a relaxing cruise to Whitehaven Beach, guests will be greeted with Moet champagne and canapes.

Pull up a chair at the long table and feast on local seafood and slow-cooked barbecued meats and salads - and finish it all off with a tantalising dessert.

All transfers, meals, morning and afternoon teas as well as wine, beer and soft drinks included in the price.

During the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival there will be a raft of free events on offer for sailing enthusiasts including tours of the ocean racing yachts, public talks by the skippers and opportunities to meet the crews.

The Whitsundays is the last stop of the All-Australian Leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and it will be the longest stopover of the 40,000 nautical mile journey around the world.

The cruise is limited to 300 seats, so don't miss out on tickets by visiting www.whitsundayclipperrace.com.au.

ICONIC LUNCH

WHAT: Fish D'Vine White on Whitehaven Long Lunch

WHEN: Saturday, January 20, 9:30am-4:30pm

WHERE: Whitehaven Beach, meet Port of Airlie