Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sharon Lohse One Nation
Sharon Lohse One Nation
News

One arrested as pre-polling marred by smeared pies

Stuart Fast
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE state election campaign has turned nasty in Maryborough.

One Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse said she had found a pie smeared over the front of her car at pre-polling, copped abuse from people and had her election signs damaged.

She also found malicious signage at the pre-polling booths.

"It was unpleasant … certainly not the thing voters what to see going forward," she said.

Its not the first time Ms Lohse has faced abuse, having coppied it while campaigning for the Federal seat of Flynn during the 2019 Federal Election.

"Just need to get on with the campaign," Ms Lohse said.

Queensland Police has been contacted as to whether they are investigating the incident involving Ms Lohse but a response had not yet been received on Tuesday night.

Police did however confirm an arrest had been made over an incident involving another conservative candidate.

This is after LNP candidate Denis Chapman claimed a man stole two of his election signs from the pre-polling booths in Ellena St, Maryborough.

"Shouldn't touch our signs, people have a right to see who is running," he said.

A police spokesman confirmed a 42 year old man had been arrested and charged with stealing the two signs.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 10.

The spokesman said police receive numerous calls around election time regarding the theft and destruction of election material and reminded the public police would take action to combat such actions.

More Stories

fccrime fcelection fcpolice fcpolitics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Premium Content Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Politics The party has named its contender for the ultra marginal seat.

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Premium Content Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Community Grant will be spent on new technology to help residents interact in the online...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Premium Content ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Crime He had pulled over for a cigarette when police charged him with two driving...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Pokies’ risk messaging not clear enough, CQU study finds

        Premium Content Pokies’ risk messaging not clear enough, CQU study finds

        News Research from CQUniversity has found pokies warning labels are not doing enough to...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM