Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to change Queensland's name to something more PC

        premium_icon Push to change Queensland's name to something more PC

        News An incoming Greens Senator wants Queensland and other states to be renamed because of the history associated with their namesakes.

        Why today is the best day of winter

        premium_icon Why today is the best day of winter

        Weather Winter solstice: Why today is the best day of winter

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news